UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore's COVID-19 Tally Nears 35,000 After Another 518 Cases Mostly Among Migrants

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 01:40 PM

Singapore's COVID-19 Tally Nears 35,000 After Another 518 Cases Mostly Among Migrants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Singapore has registered 518 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, all but three new infections among foreign workers in dormitories, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, updating the total tally to 34,884.

"As of 31 May 2020 ... the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 518 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Based on our investigations so far, there are three cases in the community, all of whom are Singaporeans/Permanent Residents," the statement said.

On Saturday, the country's health authorities reported 506 new cases of the infection. Since late April, the daily increase has not exceeded 1,000. The bulk of new infections is being registered among foreign workers.

In early May, the city-state allowed certain businesses to reopen, provided that stringent hygiene standards are met. A phased plan to ease the coronavirus restrictions will be implemented starting June 2.

Related Topics

Singapore April May June Sunday 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WAM expands news services, adds five more language ..

31 minutes ago

UK records 215 coronavirus deaths

2 hours ago

India records 265 new coronavirus deaths, 7,964 ca ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 youth job losses cause for wor ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 31, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.