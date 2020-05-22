Singapore's COVID-19 tally has exceeded 30,000 after 614 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, which is the largest increase this week, the Health Ministry's data showed on Friday

The case count now stands at 30,426. A day before, the country reported 448 new cases.

Since late April, the daily increase has not exceeded 1,000.

The bulk of new infections is still being registered among foreign workers living in dormitories, with only four cases involving Singaporeans or permanent residents. The death toll remains at 23.

Last week, the city state partially eased lockdown restrictions, allowing certain businesses to resume, provided that stringent hygiene standards are met.