MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Singapore has registered another 373 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with all the new infections involving foreigners, mostly migrant workers living in dormitories, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, updating the total to over 33,249.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 373 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

There are no Singaporean/ Permanent Resident cases," the statement said.

A day before, the country reported 533 cases. Since late April, the daily increase has not exceeded 1,000. The bulk of new infections is being registered among foreign workers.

In early May, the city-state allowed certain businesses to reopen, provided that stringent hygiene standards are met. On Tuesday, the authorities unveiled a phased plan to ease the coronavirus restrictions starting June 2.