UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore's COVID-19 Tally Tops 33,000, All 373 New Cases Among Foreigners - Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 04:46 PM

Singapore's COVID-19 Tally Tops 33,000, All 373 New Cases Among Foreigners - Ministry

Singapore has registered another 373 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with all the new infections involving foreigners, mostly migrant workers living in dormitories, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, updating the total to over 33,249

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Singapore has registered another 373 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with all the new infections involving foreigners, mostly migrant workers living in dormitories, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, updating the total to over 33,249.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 373 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

There are no Singaporean/ Permanent Resident cases," the statement said.

A day before, the country reported 533 cases. Since late April, the daily increase has not exceeded 1,000. The bulk of new infections is being registered among foreign workers.

In early May, the city-state allowed certain businesses to reopen, provided that stringent hygiene standards are met. On Tuesday, the authorities unveiled a phased plan to ease the coronavirus restrictions starting June 2.

Related Topics

Singapore April May June All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Locust attacks on crops intensifies

28 minutes ago

DP World joins with TradeLens to digitise global s ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan receives large Int’l orders for export ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs successfully carries out auditing du ..

1 hour ago

Indonesia reports 687 new coronavirus cases, 23 de ..

2 hours ago

One Looter Shot Dead During Minnesota Protests Ove ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.