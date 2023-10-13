Open Menu

Singapore's Economy Expands 0.7 Pct In Q3

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 12:20 PM

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) -- The Singapore economy grew 0.7 percent year on year in the third quarter this year, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Friday.

The advance estimates, computed largely from data in July and August, showed that the manufacturing sector contracted 5.0 percent year on year in the third quarter, following a 7.

7 percent contraction in the previous quarter.

The ministry blamed weak manufacturing performance on declining output across all the manufacturing clusters except for the transport engineering cluster.

The construction sector grew 6.0 percent year on year in the same period as both public and private sector construction output expanded, said the ministry, adding that the services sector increased 1.9 percent.

