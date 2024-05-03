Open Menu

Singapore's FDI Up 10 Pct In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Singapore's foreign direct investment (FDI) reached 214 billion Singapore Dollars (158 billion U.S. dollars) last year, an increase of 10 percent over the previous year, said the Department of Statistics Friday.

The Department of Statistics attributed the growth to increases in equity capital and retained earnings.

The United States, Netherlands, Chinese mainland, Japan, and China's Hong Kong were top FDI source economies for Singapore in 2023, accounting for 64 percent of the total inward direct investment flows.

Finance and insurance services accounted for over half of Singapore's total FDI flows last year, data shows.

