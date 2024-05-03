Singapore's FDI Up 10 Pct In 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Singapore's foreign direct investment (FDI) reached 214 billion Singapore Dollars (158 billion U.S. dollars) last year, an increase of 10 percent over the previous year, said the Department of Statistics Friday.
The Department of Statistics attributed the growth to increases in equity capital and retained earnings.
The United States, Netherlands, Chinese mainland, Japan, and China's Hong Kong were top FDI source economies for Singapore in 2023, accounting for 64 percent of the total inward direct investment flows.
Finance and insurance services accounted for over half of Singapore's total FDI flows last year, data shows.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024
High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'
More Stories From World
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 1.48 pct higher9 minutes ago
-
China box office daily report9 minutes ago
-
China launches special campaign concerning summer marine fishing ban9 minutes ago
-
UK's Labour calls for general election after strong early showing in local polls10 minutes ago
-
Seoul spy agency warns N. Korea plotting attacks on embassies19 minutes ago
-
El Kaabi hits three as Olympiakos shock Aston Villa, Fiorentina edge Brugge19 minutes ago
-
Singapore's FDI up 10 pct in 202319 minutes ago
-
Pilot injured as helicopter crashes in India's Maharashtra20 minutes ago
-
Singapore retail sales growth moderates in March20 minutes ago
-
Israeli strikes injure 8 Syrian soldiers: ministry3 hours ago
-
Myanmar junta bans men from applying to work abroad: statement3 hours ago
-
Tens of thousands protest against Georgia 'foreign influence' bill4 hours ago