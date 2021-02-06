(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) A staffer of the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) has received the equivalent of five doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine due to a human error, but suffered no side effects, media reported on Saturday.

According to The Straits Times, the incident occurred on January 14 during a vaccination exercise. A worker in charge of diluting the vaccine had been called away during the preparation of the vaccine, while a second staff member had mistaken the undiluted dose in the vial for the one ready for use. The error was discovered within minutes after the vaccination.

"Senior doctors were alerted immediately and the staff (member) was assessed and found to be well, with no adverse reaction or side effects," SNEC said as quoted by the media outlet.

The vaccinee was monitored at a hospital and discharged two days later. The center continues to monitor the health of the employee, and currently he feels well.

Singapore launched the vaccination campaign on December 30 using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Medical workers are the first to receive the vaccine. The authorities expect the entire population of the country to be vaccinated by late 2021, provided the uninterrupted supply.