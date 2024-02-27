Open Menu

Singapore's Household Net Worth Up 8.9 Pct In Q4 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Singapore's household net worth increased by 8.9 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter last year, faster than the preceding quarter, according to a household sector balance sheet recently released by the Department of Statistics.

The balance sheet showed that growth in assets rose by 8.0 percent in the fourth quarter from 6.8 percent in the third quarter due to strengthened growth in financial and residential property assets.

Growth in household liabilities increased 1.0 percent in the fourth quarter. The mortgage loans grew by 2.3 percent while personal loans contracted by 2.6 percent, according to the data.

