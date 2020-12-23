UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore's Inflation Declines 0.1 Pct In November

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 04:58 PM

Singapore's inflation declines 0.1 pct in November

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Wednesday that both MAS Core Inflation and CPI-All Items inflation came in at -0.1 percent on a year-on-year basis in November, compared to -0.2 percent in October

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Wednesday that both MAS Core Inflation and CPI-All Items inflation came in at -0.1 percent on a year-on-year basis in November, compared to -0.2 percent in October.

Singapore's MAS core inflation excludes the costs of accommodation and private road transport, and CPI-All Items inflation represents the rise in consumer price index for all items.

The rises were mainly due to smaller falls in the costs of services and in the costs of electricity and gas, as well as higher food inflation.

Private transport and accommodation inflation stayed broadly unchanged in November compared to October, the authorities said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, Singapore's private transport costs fell by 1.3 percent year-on-year in November, while the services costs fell by 0.2 percent, the accommodation costs grew by 0.3 percent, the costs of retail and other goods fell by 2 percent, the food costs increased by 1.8 percent, and the costs of electricity and gas fell by 6.8 percent.

MTI and MAS reiterated that both MAS core inflation and CPI-All Items inflation are forecast to come in between -0.5 percent and 0 percent in 2020. In 2021, MAS core inflation is expected to average 0-1 percent, while CPI-All Items inflation is projected to be between -0.5 percent and 0.5 percent.

Related Topics

Electricity Road Singapore Price October November Gas 2020 All Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler amends decision to re-organise UoS

16 minutes ago

DEWA&#039;s smart services save time, conserves en ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Economy signs MoU with Empay to accelerate c ..

31 minutes ago

Textiles become first sector to recover from virus ..

38 minutes ago

Vienna-Based UN Agencies Are Interested in Russian ..

3 minutes ago

US Businesses Want Sanctions on Russia to Stop - L ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.