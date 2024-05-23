Open Menu

Singapore's Inflation Holds Steady In April

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Singapore's core inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), came in 3.1 percent year-on-year in April, unchanged from March, official data showed Thursday.

The rise in energy and retail inflation was offset by lower services and food costs, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The core CPI excludes private transport and accommodation costs to better reflect household expenses.

The all-items inflation in Singapore remained stable at 2.7 percent year-on-year in April, also unchanged from March, as the increase in private transport costs was offset by lower accommodation inflation.

Singapore expects its headline and core inflation to range between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent this year.

