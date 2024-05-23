Singapore's Inflation Holds Steady In April
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Singapore's core inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), came in 3.1 percent year-on-year in April, unchanged from March, official data showed Thursday.
The rise in energy and retail inflation was offset by lower services and food costs, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
The core CPI excludes private transport and accommodation costs to better reflect household expenses.
The all-items inflation in Singapore remained stable at 2.7 percent year-on-year in April, also unchanged from March, as the increase in private transport costs was offset by lower accommodation inflation.
Singapore expects its headline and core inflation to range between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent this year.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..
PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar
More Stories From World
-
Two aircraft bump wings at Tokyo's Haneda Airport7 minutes ago
-
Finland's wizards making food out of thin air7 minutes ago
-
General Presidency for Affairs of Two Holy Mosques raises Kaaba’s Kiswa to maintain its cleanlines ..17 minutes ago
-
Pilgrims City in Abu Ajram Center receives first group of Pilgrims17 minutes ago
-
AMRO forecasts rosier growth for Cambodia in 202417 minutes ago
-
France's Macron urges calm in riot-hit New Caledonia27 minutes ago
-
At least 5 dead in stage collapse at Mexico campaign rally37 minutes ago
-
Makkah Route Initiative harnesses artificial intelligence, digital solutions at Kuala Lumpur Airport37 minutes ago
-
First crewed Boeing Starliner flight delayed again57 minutes ago
-
At least 9 dead as stage collapses at Mexico campaign rally57 minutes ago
-
Saudi Industry Minister discusses mining cooperation with Jordanian companies57 minutes ago
-
Second provocative flag flown at US justice's home: NY Times1 hour ago