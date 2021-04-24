UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore's Leader Says Myanmar Junta 'Not Opposed' To ASEAN Delegation Visit

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 08:07 PM

Singapore's Leader Says Myanmar Junta 'Not Opposed' to ASEAN Delegation Visit

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday that Myanmar's military leadership was "not opposed" to a visit of an official ASEAN delegation to the country to help resolve the ongoing political crisis

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday that Myanmar's military leadership was "not opposed" to a visit of an official ASEAN delegation to the country to help resolve the ongoing political crisis.

Earlier in the day, ASEAN leaders gathered for a summit in Jakarta to discuss the deadly protests in Myanmar against the military coup. They urged the junta to stop violence against civilians, release all political prisoners and receive an ASEAN delegation, which would include a high-ranking representative of the ASEAN chair country and the secretary general of the association.

"Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing said he heard us, he would take the points in which he considered helpful, that he was not opposed to ASEAN playing a constructive role, or an ASEAN delegation visit, or humanitarian assistance, and that they would move forward and engage with ASEAN in a constructive way," Lee told reporters after the summit, as quoted by Channel news Asia.

Brunei chairs the ASEAN in 2021. The organization also includes Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Myanmar's military carried out a coup on February 1, arresting top officials over alleged electoral fraud and declaring a one-year state of emergency.

The military takeover triggered mass protests which led to violent clashes and a brutal suppression of peaceful demonstrators. More than 700 people have been killed over 2.5 months of protests while thousands others have been detained.

The international community has largely condemned the military junta. Some countries introduced sanctions against those involved in violence.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Visit Jakarta Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam February All Top Asia

Recent Stories

Shots Fired as Police Respond to Barricaded Gunman ..

2 minutes ago

Kazakhstan launches first batch of QazVac

39 minutes ago

Islamabad police nabbed 454 drug pushers during 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine Asks Germany to Donate Old Warships - Repo ..

2 minutes ago

Former Sri Lankan Minister Arrested Over April 201 ..

2 minutes ago

NCOC mulls over lockdown in high disease prevailin ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.