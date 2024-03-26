SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Singapore's manufacturing production increased 3.8 percent year-on-year in February, according to data released by the Economic Development board (EDB) Tuesday.

Biomedical manufacturing production increased 27.

4 percent year-on-year last month, mainly led by a 73.2-percent growth in the pharmaceutical segment.

Conversely, the medical technology segment declined 3.9 percent due to lower exports of medical devices, data showed.

Precision engineering output fell 19.9 percent in February, with all segments recording production declines, according to the EDB.