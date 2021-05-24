The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Monday that the MAS core inflation rose to 0.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in April, from 0.5 percent in March

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :-- The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Monday that the MAS core inflation rose to 0.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in April, from 0.5 percent in March.

This was driven by smaller declines in the electricity and gas costs and in the retail and other goods costs.

Meanwhile, Singapore's CPI-All Items inflation rose to 2.1 percent on a year-on-year basis in April, from 1.3 percent in March. The increase was due to higher private transport and accommodation inflation, as well as the increase in core inflation.

Singapore's MAS core inflation excludes the costs of accommodation and private road transport, and CPI-All Items inflation represents the rise in consumer price index for all item.