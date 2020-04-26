UrduPoint.com
Singapore's Migrant Facilities Account For 916 Out Of 931 New COVID-19 Cases - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

Singapore's Migrant Facilities Account for 916 Out of 931 New COVID-19 Cases - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Coronavirus cases in Singapore's migrant worker communities continue to grow, accounting for 916 out of the city-state's 931 new infections registered over the past day, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

"As of 26 April 2020, 12 pm [04:00 GMT], the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 931 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. 15 cases are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents," the ministry said in its daily update.

This takes Singapore's tally to 13,624 in total with just over 12,500 active cases as 1,002 have recovered and 12 have died, according to the ministry's data.

The infection clusters in the densely packed migrant living quarters have propelled Singapore to have the highest number of active coronavirus cases in all of South East Asia.

