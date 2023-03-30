UrduPoint.com

Singapore's Prime Minister Voices Concern Over China-US Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Singapore's Prime Minister Voices Concern Over China-US Relations

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The current relations between the United States and China concern other countries because any clash between the states will have dire consequences for both sides and the world, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday.

"Most worrying is the state of relations between the US and China. Big powers have a heavier responsibility to maintain stable and workable relations with one another, because any clash between them will have grievous consequences for themselves and the world," Lee said at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in the Chinese island province of Hainan.

The prime minister noted that Washington and Beijing disagree on many intractable issues, including trade and investment, supply chains, cybersecurity, advanced and critical technologies, and freedom of navigation.

"We hope that China and the United States will succeed in stabilizing their relationship and establish sufficient mutual trust and respect to cooperate in areas where their interests are aligned," Lee added.

The BFA was established in 2001. The forum's aims are to develop coordination and cooperation between Asian countries, intensify dialogue and economic ties with other world regions, as well as to create a platform for establishing a dialogue on economic, social and other issues between officials, entrepreneurs, specialists and scientists.

This year's forum is taking place from March 28-31 under the theme An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is taking place completely offline.

