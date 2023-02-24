Singer R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Sex Crimes Case - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Singer R. Kelly has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Chicago judge for his convictions of child pornography and enticement, ABC news reported on Thursday.

Kelly, who's already serving 30 years in prison for a 2021 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, will serve 19 years of his sentence concurrently, or at the same time as his other sentence, and one additional year in prison, the report said.

Prosecutors had asked for a 25-year sentence to be served following his previous 30-year sentence, the report said.

Kelly was convicted in September on three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity based on allegations from five minors prosecutors allege were abused by Kelly in the 90s by making explicit videos with them.