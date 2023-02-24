UrduPoint.com

Singer R. Kelly Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Sex Crimes Case - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Singer R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Sex Crimes Case - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Singer R. Kelly has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Chicago judge for his convictions of child pornography and enticement, ABC news reported on Thursday.

Kelly, who's already serving 30 years in prison for a 2021 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, will serve 19 years of his sentence concurrently, or at the same time as his other sentence, and one additional year in prison, the report said.

Prosecutors had asked for a 25-year sentence to be served following his previous 30-year sentence, the report said.

Kelly was convicted in September on three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity based on allegations from five minors prosecutors allege were abused by Kelly in the 90s by making explicit videos with them.

Related Topics

Same Chicago September From

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Comma ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Commander of Malaysian Land Forces

26 minutes ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Mald ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Maldives&#039; Defence Minister

41 minutes ago
 Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

1 hour ago
 Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final ..

Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final place

1 hour ago
 Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 L ..

Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 Leaders, Zelenskyy on Friday- W ..

1 hour ago
 Russia Waiting for France's Response on Joint Work ..

Russia Waiting for France's Response on Joint Work on New Strategic Arms Treaty ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.