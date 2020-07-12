UrduPoint.com
Single-Day Increase To UK's COVID-19 Death Toll Triples As 148 Deaths Confirmed- Officials

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Public health officials in the United Kingdom have reported 148 new coronavirus disease-related deaths over the preceding 24 hours, three times more than the corresponding rise reported on the previous day, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said on Saturday.

This latest rise sees the UK's COVID-19 death toll, as reported by the department, rise to 44,798. On Friday, just 48 new deaths were confirmed by public health officials.

The Department of Health and Social Care also confirmed on Saturday that 820 new positive tests for the disease had been confirmed over the past 24 hours, a significant rise from the 512 new cases reported on Friday.

The UK's COVID-19 case total now stands at 288,953, the department stated.

The latest surge in cases and deaths takes place exactly one week after the government permitted pubs, cafes, bars, hotels, and hairdressers to reopen in England, as part of efforts to bring economic relief to the country's hospitality and service sectors.

