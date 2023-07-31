Single-Engine Plane Crash in California Leaves Three Dead - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Three people died when a small aircraft crashed into a hangar in the US state of California, CBS news reports citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The single-engine Beechcraft P35 crashed on Sunday morning at Cable Airport in Upland soon after takeoff.

No injuries were reported among firefighters but the only passengers on board the aircraft, a total of three people, died in the crash, CBS said.

The hangar sustained moderate damage. An investigation is underway.