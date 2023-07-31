Single-Engine Plane Crash In California Leaves Three Dead - Reports
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 06:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Three people died when a small aircraft crashed into a hangar in the US state of California, CBS news reports citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The single-engine Beechcraft P35 crashed on Sunday morning at Cable Airport in Upland soon after takeoff.
No injuries were reported among firefighters but the only passengers on board the aircraft, a total of three people, died in the crash, CBS said.
The hangar sustained moderate damage. An investigation is underway.