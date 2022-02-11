(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, February 11 (Sputnik) - An An-2 single-engine plane crashed on Friday in Russia's Kamchatka Territory, leaving two people dead, regional Governor Vladimir Solodov said.

The plane crashed near the village of Koryaki, less than a mile from the runway.

"There were two crew members on board. According to preliminary information of the Emergencies Ministry, they died as a result of the crash and the erupted fire," Solodov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.