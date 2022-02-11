Single-Engine Plane Crashes In Russia's Kamchatka, 2 People Dead - Authorities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 10:11 AM
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, February 11 (Sputnik) - An An-2 single-engine plane crashed on Friday in Russia's Kamchatka Territory, leaving two people dead, regional Governor Vladimir Solodov said.
The plane crashed near the village of Koryaki, less than a mile from the runway.
"There were two crew members on board. According to preliminary information of the Emergencies Ministry, they died as a result of the crash and the erupted fire," Solodov wrote on his Telegram channel.
Causes of the incident remain unknown.