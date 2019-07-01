UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Single-use Plastic Bags Banned In New Zealand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 12:46 PM

Single-use plastic bags banned in New Zealand

Single-use plastic bags were officially banned for all New Zealand retailers from Monday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Single-use plastic bags were officially banned for all New Zealand retailers from Monday.

As stipulated by the Waste Minimisation (Plastic Shopping Bags) Regulations 2018, which came into force on Monday, New Zealand retailers including stores, supermarkets and restaurants will no longer be able to sell or distribute any single-use plastic shopping bags.

Single-use plastic shopping bags are defined as any plastic bag which has handles and is less than 70 microns thick. Plastic shopping bags in the fruit and vegetable section and other areas of supermarkets are the only exemption.

New Zealand Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage said that the ban on single-use plastic shopping bags is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand.

"New Zealanders are proud of our country's clean, green reputation and want to help ensure we live up to it. The plastic shopping bag ban is one step to tackle New Zealand's waste issues. We also need to recharge our materials recovery and recycling systems and shift to a circular economy," Sage said.

Mainstream supermarkets have already made the change away from single-use plastic shopping bags. Businesses were given six months ahead of the ban to phase-out single-use plastic bags.

Related Topics

New Zealand 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Aamir Liaquat trolls Major Adnan Sami over Pak-Ind ..

17 seconds ago

New Zealander Singh signs for Bayern Munich

49 seconds ago

Most int'l visitors to New Zealand to pay addition ..

50 seconds ago

Seoul Hopes 3rd Trump-Kim Meeting to Become 'Turni ..

52 seconds ago

Law Ministry declares Mushtaq Sukhera's appointmen ..

15 minutes ago

Govt enforces significant hike in CNG prices

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.