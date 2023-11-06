SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Two teenage passengers died in Australia's Sydney on Monday after a car crashed into a tree and a power pole.

At about 10:50 a.m. local time, emergency services were called to Maxwells Avenue in Ashcroft, a suburb in southwest Sydney.

Police were told that a grey Ford Falcon sedan smashed into a tree and a power pole before two people exited the vehicle and fled.

Two boys in the rear seats died at the scene. They are yet to be formally identified, but both are believed to be aged between 10 and 15.

Speaking at a press conference, New South Wales (NSW) Police Force Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden briefed that the vehicle was traveling at a speed "well above the prevailing 50 km per hour speed limit."

"The vehicle has lost control and impacted with a telegraph pole, causing the Falcon to be separated in half quite dramatically.

Unfortunately, we believe that two males seated in the rear of the vehicle, aged between 10 and 15, were ejected from the vehicle and deceased," the officer noted.

Following the crash, a driver and a front-seat passenger ran away from the scene on foot and multiple forces, including the aviation branch and dog squad, are making concerted efforts to identify them.

McFadden said police are looking for two "young males" whose ages and specifics still remain to be ascertained.

Data from the NSW government showed that as of Sunday, the state's road accidents killed 299 people this year, while the death toll in the same period last year was 234.