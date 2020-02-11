Sinn Fein on Tuesday became Ireland's second largest parliamentary party after winning the popular vote in a weekend election

With counting completed in the early hours of Tuesday morning Sinn Fein had taken 37 of the 160 seats in the Dail, Ireland's lower house of parliament.

Centre-right party Fianna Fail were only one ahead on 38, whilst Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael party took 35.