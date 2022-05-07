UrduPoint.com

Sinn Fein Set For Historic N.Ireland Victory

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Sinn Fein set for historic N.Ireland victory

Irish nationalists Sinn Fein were poised Saturday for a historic first-ever win in elections for Northern Ireland's assembly, but pro-UK unionists threatened anew to boycott the devolved government

Belfast, May 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Irish nationalists Sinn Fein were poised Saturday for a historic first-ever win in elections for Northern Ireland's assembly, but pro-UK unionists threatened anew to boycott the devolved government.

Tallies from Thursday's complex proportional voting showed Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the IRA paramilitary group, had secured 21 seats for the 90-seat legislature, setting it on course for victory.

England, Wales and Scotland also voted in local and regional elections on Thursday, punishing embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson's scandal-mired Conservatives but without a landslide for the main opposition Labour party.

Johnson is expected to lay out his post-election plans in the Queen's Speech in parliament on Tuesday, which will have to take into account the thorny issue of forming a government in Northern Ireland, riven for decades by sectarian bloodshed.

Sinn Fein, which wants a referendum on reunifying Ireland a century after Northern Ireland was created as a Protestant statelet, is targeting 28 seats to claim the role of first minister for leader Michelle O'Neill.

After winning her own seat Friday, O'Neill called it "the election of a generation" and "time for real change".

But Sinn Fein has been downplaying prospects for an imminent referendum on ending UK sovereignty over Northern Ireland, saying it could see one being held in the next five years.

The pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) occupied the role of first minister in the outgoing Stormont assembly, before it collapsed the executive in protest at post-Brexit trading rules between the UK and EU.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Century Prime Minister Protest Parliament Threatened Wales Ireland United Kingdom From Government Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Commissioner for security arrangements at graveyar ..

Commissioner for security arrangements at graveyards

51 seconds ago
 56 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

56 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

53 seconds ago
 MSO, SWF organize Mohmand Night at Ghalanai

MSO, SWF organize Mohmand Night at Ghalanai

54 seconds ago
 Cold drinking water stalls setup in Shaheed Benazi ..

Cold drinking water stalls setup in Shaheed Benazirabad

56 seconds ago
 NATO Chief Says Russia's Nuclear Forces Show No Si ..

NATO Chief Says Russia's Nuclear Forces Show No Sign of Enhanced Readiness

8 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.