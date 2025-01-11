Sinner and Sabalenka target back-to-back Melbourne glory

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Jannik Sinner will try to put a doping scandal behind him when he kicks off his Australian Open defence against Nicolas Jarry, while Aryna Sabalenka's bid for a hat-trick of titles starts on Sunday against Sloane Stephens.

The first Grand Slam of the year gets under way at Melbourne Park as a 15-day event for the second year running, aimed at cutting down on late-night finishes.

Italian world number one Sinner is hot favourite after a breakthrough 2024 built on the back of his come-from-behind victory over Daniil Medvedev in last year's final.

It was his maiden Slam crown and he went on to add the US Open, with his overwhelming dominance illustrated by being more than 4,000 ranking points clear of world number two Alexander Zverev.

He has played Chile's Jarry twice before, winning their last clash in Beijing in September. But he needed to rally from a set down.

"Let's see what I can do this year," said the 23-year-old

"It's a question that I think none of us can answer. But it's good to be back here, and we'll see what the tournament is going to say."

He begins his defence under a cloud after twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

While exonerated by the International Tennis Integrity Agency, the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed and his case which will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on April 16-17.

Should he get past Jarry, the top seed could meet Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas or Australian Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals.

Medvedev -- who has made three of the last four Australian Open finals -- is a potential semi-final opponent with the Russian opening his account against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej.

Carlos Alcaraz and 10-time champion Novak Djokovic are on the other side of the draw, with the heavyweight duo on a last-eight collision course.

Spain's Alcaraz is bidding to complete a career Grand Slam of all four majors aged just 21 and begins against in-form Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko.

The four-time major winner Alcaraz has never gone past the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

"Main thing for me is Grand Slams, try to win as many Grand Slams as I can. That's my main goal," he said.

Despite being 37 and coming off a mediocre season by his standards, few will be betting against Djokovic on the blue hardcourts where he has tasted his biggest successes.

Gunning for an 11th title, he would surpass Margaret Court as the outright Slam leader on 25 should he win, with former rival Andy Murray now coaching him.

- History bid -

He meets American teenager Nishesh Basavareddy first.

"To be honest, I don't know much about him," said the Serb. "I saw that he's very quick. He's very talented player.

"I have to obviously approach that match very seriously, like any other, and do my best to get a win."

Second seed Zverev plays the men's night match on Rod Laver Arena Sunday against France's Lucas Pouille, with sixth seed Casper Ruud also in action.

Zverev will be on court after Sabalenka, who kicks off her title defence against American former US Open winner Stephens.

The Belarusian top seed is looking to become the first woman since Martina Hingis (1997-99) to win three consecutive titles.

Should she do so, Sabalenka will join a select group that also includes Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles.

"I know that I have the possibility of joining legends by winning three times in a row," she said.

"But I don't want to overthink about that. I just want to do my job."

World number three Coco Gauff also faces a tricky start, with 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin awaiting her.

But second seed Iga Swiatek has an easier assignment against Czech doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova, ranked 46.

However, the Polish five-time Grand Slam winner, who served a one-month sanction for doping last year, has sixth seed Elena Rybakina and eighth seed Emma Navarro in her half of the draw.

