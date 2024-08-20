Open Menu

Sinner Beats Tiafoe To Win ATP Cincinnati Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Cincinnati, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Italy's world number one Jannik Sinner defeated Frances Tiafoe in straight sets to win the ATP Cincinnati Open on Monday.

Sinner claimed his fifth victory of the season in emphatic style, swatting aside Tiafoe 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in 1hr 36min to underscore his credentials for next Monday's US Open.

The win was Sinner's third in an ATP Masters event after previous victories in Toronto and Miami.

Sinner, the reigning Australian Open holder, now owns 15 titles after denying Tiafoe a first American success in Cincinnati since Andy Roddick won in 2006.

