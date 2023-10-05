Open Menu

Sinner Bosses Big Moments To Beat Medvedev In China Open Final

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Jannik Sinner said holding his nerve in "important moments" was the key to edging out world number three Daniil Medvedev in Wednesday's China Open men's final, which turned on a pair of high-stakes tie-breaks in Beijing.

The Italian triumphed 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/2) in an otherwise deadlocked match to claim the first such tournament since 2019 after Beijing ditched tight pandemic-era health restrictions.

Neither man was able to break the other's serve but Sinner missed a presentable opportunity in the first set when he walloped an overhead volley long on break point and allowed the Russian to hold from deuce.

It was a different story in the tie-break, with the world number seven racing into a 5-0 lead and sealing the deal when Medvedev struck a forehand into the net.

A similar stalemate ensued in set two with the first dozen games going with serve before Sinner again showed his composure when it mattered.

He took the lead in the tie-break with a deft drop shot and never looked back, whipping a stunning cross-court passing shot for match point and battering back a Medvedev serve to seize victory in front of a raucous crowd.

"At some point, I started to return a little bit better... read his serve a little bit better, and that gave me confidence, especially for the tie-break," Sinner said at a post-match news conference.

