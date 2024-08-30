Sinner claims 50th win of year at US Open as Alcaraz, Osaka set to dazzle

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Jannik Sinner won his 50th match of the year on Thursday to reach the US Open third round as former champions Carlos Alcaraz, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek prepared to take centre stage.

World number one Sinner defeated America's 49th-ranked Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 to make the last 32 in New York for a fourth successive year.

The 23-year-old Italian had already defeated his Californian rival just two weeks ago in Cincinnati and he repeated that outcome for his 30th hard court victory of 2024.

Sinner unleashed 28 winners and broke serve eight times.

"He's a very tough opponent. We played each other in Cincinnati. I knew what to expect, he knew what to expect a little," said Sinner.

Sinner went on to claim his fifth title of the season in Cincinnati.

A day later it was revealed that Sinner had escaped a ban despite twice testing positive for an anabolic agent in March, authorities accepting his explanation that the result was the result of contamination.

He will face Australia's Christopher O'Connell for a place in the last 16.

Alcaraz, the 2022 champion in New York, is seeded to meet Sinner in the semi-finals and is bidding to become just the third man in the modern era to win the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in the same year.

The charismatic 21-year-old Spaniard takes on former quarter-finalist Botic van de Zandschulp having already beaten the 74th-ranked Dutchman without dropping a set in their previous two encounters.

Fellow crowd-pleaser Naomi Osaka, the 2018 and 2020 champion, takes on 2023 semi-finalist Karolina Muchove of the Czech Republic.

Four-time major winner Osaka missed last year's tournament after giving birth to daughter Shai but she made up for that absence in the first round.

The Japanese star brushed aside former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko with a dazzling display to match her show-stopping outfit.

Osaka appeared on court wearing a giant green bow on the back of her jacket, a tutu and small bows tied to the heels of her shoes.

For Thursday night's clash with Muchova, she is expected to wear a darker version of the same ensemble.

"A player came up to me and asked to take a picture. I hope it was a positive picture, it wasn't, like, Oh, my God, look at her," said Osaka on the reaction to her bright green colour scheme.