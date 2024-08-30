Sinner Claims 50th Win Of Year At US Open As Alcaraz, Osaka Set To Dazzle
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 12:20 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Jannik Sinner won his 50th match of the year on Thursday to reach the US Open third round as former champions Carlos Alcaraz, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek prepared to take centre stage.
World number one Sinner defeated America's 49th-ranked Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 to make the last 32 in New York for a fourth successive year.
The 23-year-old Italian had already defeated his Californian rival just two weeks ago in Cincinnati and he repeated that outcome for his 30th hard court victory of 2024.
Sinner unleashed 28 winners and broke serve eight times.
"He's a very tough opponent. We played each other in Cincinnati. I knew what to expect, he knew what to expect a little," said Sinner.
Sinner went on to claim his fifth title of the season in Cincinnati.
A day later it was revealed that Sinner had escaped a ban despite twice testing positive for an anabolic agent in March, authorities accepting his explanation that the result was the result of contamination.
He will face Australia's Christopher O'Connell for a place in the last 16.
Alcaraz, the 2022 champion in New York, is seeded to meet Sinner in the semi-finals and is bidding to become just the third man in the modern era to win the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in the same year.
The charismatic 21-year-old Spaniard takes on former quarter-finalist Botic van de Zandschulp having already beaten the 74th-ranked Dutchman without dropping a set in their previous two encounters.
Fellow crowd-pleaser Naomi Osaka, the 2018 and 2020 champion, takes on 2023 semi-finalist Karolina Muchove of the Czech Republic.
Four-time major winner Osaka missed last year's tournament after giving birth to daughter Shai but she made up for that absence in the first round.
The Japanese star brushed aside former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko with a dazzling display to match her show-stopping outfit.
Osaka appeared on court wearing a giant green bow on the back of her jacket, a tutu and small bows tied to the heels of her shoes.
For Thursday night's clash with Muchova, she is expected to wear a darker version of the same ensemble.
"A player came up to me and asked to take a picture. I hope it was a positive picture, it wasn't, like, Oh, my God, look at her," said Osaka on the reaction to her bright green colour scheme.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
More Stories From World
-
Van de Zandschulp conquers Alcaraz after contemplating retirement12 minutes ago
-
Bluetongue anguish for Dutch farmers22 minutes ago
-
Maduro election rival faces arrest if he ignores third summons41 minutes ago
-
Solomon Islands voices 'concern' over Pacific police deal41 minutes ago
-
Typhoon Shanshan barrels up Japan as five reported dead41 minutes ago
-
Maduro election rival faces arrest if he ignores third summons42 minutes ago
-
Far-left rebel seeking peace with Putin rocks German politics42 minutes ago
-
Two-time champion Osaka falls to Muchova at US Open52 minutes ago
-
In Georgia, Black voters' optimism meets suppression concern1 hour ago
-
Ajax advance in style but Chelsea made to sweat1 hour ago
-
Trump's high-wire act on abortion angers conservatives1 hour ago
-
Superstars Alcaraz and Osaka crash out of US Open2 hours ago