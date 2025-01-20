Sinner Defies Dizzy Spells To Reach Melbourne Last Eight
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Defending champion Jannik Sinner battled dizzy spells on Monday in energy-sapping heat to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals, admitting a long interruption when he accidentally broke the net was "big, big luck".
The world number one again dropped a set before coming home 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Danish 13th seed Holger Rune on Rod Laver Arena with both men needing medical attention.
Sinner struggled in the muggy conditions, his hand visibly shaking and his heart rate taken in the third set before he left court for a medical timeout.
Rune needed attention to a sore right knee in the same set.
They then had a bizarre 20-minute delay when Sinner demolished the metal brace that secures the net to the floor with a thunderous serve early in set four.
"I was not feeling really well. You know, I think we saw that today I was struggling physically," said Sinner, 23, who is bidding to become the first Italian man to win three Grand Slam crowns.
He refused to say exactly what was wrong with him, only that he was "not there health-wise" and had been "a bit dizzy at times".
"I don't want to go into details. I think it was, you know, then also with the pressure and everything, it was not easy."
He admitted that the time off court in air-conditioning while officials repaired the net helped him refresh.
"I was lucky today that... 20 minutes off court, you know, trying to get back physically, putting some cold water in my head, it was very helpful. It was big, big luck to me today."
The win put him into a clash against Australia's big hope, eighth seed Alex de Minaur, or young American Alex Michelsen.
The Italian is bidding to defend a Grand Slam title for the first time after winning the first of his two majors in Melbourne last year, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final.
Recent Stories
Realme Note 60x: Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-Level Smartphone Series is Back wit ..
Khalifa University honour 24 YFEL programme members
Omani Foreign Minister receives Federal National Council Speaker
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Ghana
Ajman sees significant growth in BCI, hitting 135 points
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on Turkish Ambassador
AED34 million in financial aid for insolvents in 2024: ADJD
“I don’t understand how one CJ can be better than two or three minds,”: SC ..
Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th consecutive year
First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport
EAD, Aldar, Emirates Nature-WWF partner to study biodiversity
More Stories From World
-
Slew of satellite projects aims to head off future wildfires5 minutes ago
-
Sinner defies dizzy spells to reach Melbourne last eight5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update54 minutes ago
-
Shelton halts Monfils to set up Australian Open quarter with Sonego55 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update55 minutes ago
-
Shelton halts Monfils to set up Australian Open quarter with Sonego55 minutes ago
-
Djokovic row as 'dizzy' Sinner reaches Australian Open quarters55 minutes ago
-
TV host apologises to Djokovic over 'insulting comments' as PM, Musk wade in1 hour ago
-
Fire at Belgrade retirement home kills eight2 hours ago
-
Triumphant Trump set for return to power2 hours ago
-
China executes man who killed 35 in car rampage2 hours ago
-
TV host apologises to Djokovic over 'insulting comments' as PM, Musk wade in2 hours ago