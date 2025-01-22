Sinner Demolishes De Minaur To Set Up Melbourne Semi With Shelton
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Defending champion Jannik Sinner put any illness worries to bed by crushing home hope Alex de Minaur in a straight-sets rout to tee up an Australian Open semi-final against Ben Shelton.
The Italian world number one showed no signs of the health issues that hampered him in his last match to emphatically fly past the eighth seed 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena.
He will meet stubborn American Shelton for a place in Sunday's final against either 10-time champion Novak Djokovic or second seed Alexander Zverev.
Shelton, seeded 21, battled past another Italian, the unseeded Lorenzo Sonego, 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4) to make the Melbourne Park last four for the first time.
The writing was on the wall for De Minaur with Sinner winning all nine of their previous meetings.
He was given a glimmer of hope after Sinner battled illness in his last-16 clash, where he admitted he was "not there health-wise" and had been "a bit dizzy at times" in hot weather.
But the Italian showed no evidence of any problems on a much cooler quarter-final day.
"Yesterday was a very easy day. I played just half an hour, 40 minutes with my coaches," Sinner said when asked about how he was feeling.
"Talking about general physical (condition), you know, I feel like, especially when you are young, you recover very fast."
In front of a patriotic home crowd, he broke for a 3-1 lead after a draining 24-shot baseline rally.
The agile Sinner's big ball-striking proved hard for the Australian to counter and De Minaur struggled to create chances, managing just four winners in the opening set.
The second set followed a similar pattern with Sinner bossing De Minaur and breaking immediately to take control.
He was on a mission and a forehand winner earned him another break on his way to the second set in 40 minutes, with the Australian shaking his head in disbelief.
De Minaur tried everything, but had no answers, broken twice in set three after a series of errors as Sinner powered home.
"Today I felt like I was feeling everything," he said. "Days like this and you break quite early in each set, it's a little bit easier," said Sinner.
Sinner is bidding to defend a Grand Slam title for the first time after beating Daniil Medvedev in the final last year. He also won the US Open last year.
- 'Boo me' -
Shelton, a year younger at 22, will be awaiting him on Friday.
"Obviously he is one of the best servers on tour, a lefty... so hopefully I'm ready, hopefully I can return as many serves as possible and then try to stay very concentrated about my game, like today, stay aggressive," said Sinner.
The American demonstrated his potential by reaching his first semi-final at the US Open in 2023, where he was beaten by eventual champion Djokovic.
The left-hander came through a tough encounter with Sonego dominated by booming serves.
One monstrous ace sent down by Shelton clocked at 232kph (144mph), the joint-fastest serve of the tournament.
He said afterwards that he wasn't worried about who he played next.
"If it is the home favourite Alex de Minaur, then 100 percent, you can boo me, throw stuff at me. I understand," Shelton told the crowd after his win.
"If it is the world number one, probably the same thing, but I've got a few people in the crowd who will be pulling for me too.
Recent Stories
ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water security at forum in Kuwait
UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hote ..
DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution experience
UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications
UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE
CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector
Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..
More Stories From World
-
Australian Open semi-final line-ups8 minutes ago
-
Paths to Australian Open men's semi-finals8 minutes ago
-
Sinner demolishes De Minaur to set up Melbourne semi with Shelton8 minutes ago
-
Semi-finalist Shelton 'shocked' by 'embarrassing' Melbourne TV hosts28 minutes ago
-
Sinner races into semis as Swiatek closes on first Melbourne crown28 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated28 minutes ago
-
Prince Harry settles lawsuit against Murdoch's UK tabloids28 minutes ago
-
Europe needs to be armed to 'survive', Polish PM tells EU38 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Western Türkiye38 minutes ago
-
UNESCO, WMO launch International Year of Glaciers' Preservation 202538 minutes ago
-
Secretary General of GCC meets with ICRC President38 minutes ago
-
Tesla dominates world’s automakers as Chinese brands ramp up competition48 minutes ago