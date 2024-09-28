Sinner 'disappointed And Surprised' By WADA Appeal Over Doping Case
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Tennis world number one Jannik Sinner said he was "disappointed and surprised" on Saturday after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed over his steroid case.
"We cannot control everything. Obviously I'm very disappointed and also surprised," he told reporters at the China Open, having been cleared in August of wrongdoing.
"We had three hearings. All three hearings came out very positively for me."
WADA made the announcement on Saturday but appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday.
The 23-year-old Italian Sinner said he knew "a couple of days ago" about the appeal.
"Maybe they just want to make sure that everything is in the right position. Yeah, I'm just surprised that they appealed."
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From World
-
PEA honors exceptional achievements at academic excellence awards6 minutes ago
-
Paul stunned by Machac as Japan Open upsets keep coming6 minutes ago
-
Lebanon security source says new Israeli strike on south Beirut6 minutes ago
-
EU recommends airlines avoid Lebanese, Israeli airspace6 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka scent series victory as New Zealand 199-5 after follow-on7 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says nine killed in Russian strikes on hospital37 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz attends US president’s reception47 minutes ago
-
Paul stunned by Machac as Japan Open upsets keep coming56 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 48 missing after migrant boat sinks off Spanish island57 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka scent series victory as New Zealand 129-5 after follow-on1 hour ago
-
WADA appeals, seeks ban as Sinner doping case reignites1 hour ago
-
Clarke's two tries help All Blacks to 33-13 win over Wallabies1 hour ago