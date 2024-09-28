Open Menu

Sinner 'disappointed And Surprised' By WADA Appeal Over Doping Case

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Tennis world number one Jannik Sinner said he was "disappointed and surprised" on Saturday after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed over his steroid case.

"We cannot control everything. Obviously I'm very disappointed and also surprised," he told reporters at the China Open, having been cleared in August of wrongdoing.

"We had three hearings. All three hearings came out very positively for me."

WADA made the announcement on Saturday but appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Italian Sinner said he knew "a couple of days ago" about the appeal.

"Maybe they just want to make sure that everything is in the right position. Yeah, I'm just surprised that they appealed."

