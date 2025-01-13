Sinner into Melbourne round two as Gauff, Swiatek make flying starts

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Jannik Sinner launched his Australian Open title defence with a battling straight-sets win on Monday as Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff also powered into round two.

Novak Djokovic begins his bid for Grand Slam history later on a blockbuster second day which also sees Carlos Alcaraz in action in Melbourne.

But former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first big casualty as he was stunned by American Alex Michelsen, ranked 42 in the world.

Italian world number one Sinner is playing under a cloud after twice testing positive for traces of a steroid in March.

He denies wrongdoing and was cleared by tennis authorities, but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed and is seeking to ban him for up to two years.

Sinner was warmly welcomed on Rod Laver Arena before defeating Chile's Nicolas Jarry 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1.

"Today it was a close one because in the first sets it could have gone both ways," said Sinner, who has not tasted defeat since losing to Alcaraz in the Beijing final in October.

In the women's draw, world number two Swiatek defeated Czech doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-4 on John Cain Arena.

The Pole has won five Grand Slams but her best performance at Melbourne Park is the semi-finals in 2022.

"For sure it wasn't an easy first round, so I'm happy that I'm through," said Swiatek.

In-form world number three Gauff laid down a marker as she swept aside former champion and fellow American Sofia Kenin.

Gauff is unbeaten this year after leading the US to United Cup glory and eased past the 2020 Melbourne winner 6-3, 6-3 in 80 minutes.

"I knew it was going to be difficult, but you know, I'm happy with how I played," said Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion.

Victoria Azarenka, the 2012 and 2013 champion in Melbourne, was a notable early loser as the Belarusian went down 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) to Italy's Lucia Bronzetti.

Japan's Naomi Osaka later faces 67th-ranked Caroline Garcia in a repeat of last year's first-round clash that the French player won.

Now ranked 51, Osaka won two of her four Grand Slam titles to date at Melbourne Park in 2019 and 2021.

She reached her first final since 2022 in Auckland eight days ago, only to retire injured.

- Tsitsipas falls early -

The 11th-seeded Tsitsipas crashed out at the first hurdle when Michelsen blasted past him 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

The 26-year-old Greek, who played Djokovic in the 2023 final at Melbourne Park, never looked comfortable.

"I just tried to stay super composed out there today, I knew it was going to be a battle to the end," said the American, who scored his first win over a top-20 player at a Slam.

Serbian great Djokovic is hoping to roll back the years and win an 11th Australian Open and record 25th Grand Slam singles title.

He faces American Nishesh Basavareddy in the prime-time evening match on Rod Laver Arena.

"To be honest, I don't know much about him," said Djokovic, who is now coached by former rival Andy Murray.

"I'm sure that he is going to be really pumped to make a statement."

Spain's Alcaraz is looking to lift the one major title to elude him and begins against in-form Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko in the night session on Margaret Court Arena.

The four-time major winner has never gone past the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

Home fans will be treated to seeing their controversial hero Nick Kyrgios in action.

The polarising Australian made his return to tennis after 18 months a fortnight ago in Brisbane following knee surgery and wrist reconstruction.

He faces Britain's Jacob Fearnley in an evening match on his favoured "party court", John Cain Arena, where he is promising fireworks.

"I think it's good to be back. I think it's important," said the 29-year-old.

"I think the sport was getting a bit mundane."\