Sinner overcomes Alcaraz to meet Medvedev in China Open final

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- Jannik Sinner of Italy beat top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (4), 6-1 and set up a final clash with Daniil Medvedev at the China Open here on Wednesday.

The sixth-seeded Italian converted five of eight break points he created to triumph in the 115-minute tie. World No. 2 Alcaraz had problems on his second serve, winning five points from 18 attempts.

Earlier on Tuesday, Medvedev seized two crucial breaks to beat Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-4, 6-3.

"Both of us are big servers so it came down to just a few opportunities and I managed to serve better when I had break points to save than he did," Medvedev said after the match.

In the women's competition, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus saved seven break points in the first set to eventually outlast British qualifier Katie Boulter 7-5, 7-6 (2) to advance to the third round. The top seed will next face Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

"In the key moments, I played a little bit better than her," Sabalenka said.