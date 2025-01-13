Sinner relief at warm Australian Open welcome amid doping scandal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) World number one Jannik Sinner said he was relieved at his warm welcome despite a doping controversy as he powered into the Australian Open second round Monday with a hard-fought win over Nicolas Jarry.

The 23-year-old defending champion is favourite to lift the trophy again at Melbourne Park after a sensational 2024 saw him become the top-ranked player in men's tennis.

He carried that form into his first match of the season on Rod Laver Arena, grinding past the big-hitting Chilean 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 to clock his 16th straight Tour-level win.

Sinner was playing his first match since the Court of Arbitration for Sport last week announced it would hear an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency in April over a drugs scandal that rocked the Italian last year.

He tested positive twice for the steroid clostebol in March but said the drug entered his system when his physio used a spray containing it for a cut on his own hand, then treated the player.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency accepted the explanation and exonerated him, only for WADA to appeal. WADA is seeking a ban of up to two years.

Sinner was greeted by applause from the Melbourne crowd when he walked on court and big cheers when he won.

"I was curious to see how it was. You never know what's happening," he said about the reception.

"I was happy about the crowd. It was a very nice crowd. There were some for my opponent and some for me. It was a nice atmosphere.

"I was just looking forward to go on court.

This is why I practice for, no? I'm trying to compete in the best possible way."

Sinner was unbeaten since losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Beijing final in October and had won his last 13 matches in straight sets.

But the Chilean Jarry put up a fight, saving set point at 5-6 in the first and taking it to a tiebreak, where Sinner switched up a gear to race through and seal it with an ace.

It was a similar story in set two, with neither player able to break serve and Sinner again coming good when it mattered in the tiebreaker.

Jarry's resolve was broken with Sinner racing to a 3-0 lead in the third and cruising home.

Sinner denied being rusty after opting to skip a warm-up tournament.

"No, he was playing really, really well, to be honest," he said.

"Especially serving incredibly good in important moments. Also from the back of the court he was returning really well, playing aggressive. I could have lost the first couple of sets."

Sinner, who defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in last year's final to secure his first major, will next meet Australian wildcard Tristan Schoolkate.

Along with the Australian Open title in 2024, Sinner added the US Open and ATP Finals crowns on his way to becoming the first player since Roger Federer in 2005 to go through a season without a defeat in straight sets.

He won eight titles and also made the semis at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, completing a breakthrough year by leading Italy to a successful defence of the Davis Cup.