Sinner saves Davis Cup holders Italy against Argentina, forces decider

Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) World number one Jannik Sinner rescued Davis Cup holders Italy in the quarter-finals on Thursday, tying their quarter-final battle with Argentina at 1-1 and forcing a doubles decider.

Sinner won his first two Grand Slams this season, as well as triumphing at the ATP Finals last week without dropping a set, and blew Sebastian Baez away 6-2, 6-1 in the second singles rubber.

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo swept to a convincing 6-4, 6-1 victory over Lorenzo Musetti in the opening singles clash.

"It was a must-win match, it's very different conditions, the court is very fast and tough to play, I haven't had much time to adapt to it, but (I'm) happy to keep Italy alive," said Sinner.

"Last year we had great memories, now let's see what's coming."

Italy, aiming for a third consecutive return to the semi-finals, are favourites to win the Davis Cup for a second year running, largely because of Sinner's presence.

The 23-year-old is still waiting for the outcome of the World Anti-Doping Agency's appeal against his initial exoneration for twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

Sinner beat Novak Djokovic in singles and doubles in last year's semi-finals on the way to helping Italy end a 47-year wait to lift the trophy again.

Despite not playing at his best level, Sinner was still streets ahead of Baez.

Sinner broke for a 3-1 lead, with the Argentinian unable to cope with the power of his strokes.

The Italian spurned five set points before finally getting the job done with another break as Baez tried to cling on.

Sinner broke in the second and fourth games of the second set, before facing heavy pressure on his serve in the fifth.

The Italian defended four break points on his way to a tough hold and then wrapped up the match on his next service game, sealing it with his 10th winner in 72 minutes.

- Cerundolo at his 'best' -

Cerundolo outclassed Musetti with ease in the opening rubber, buoyed by fervent Argentine support at the Martin Carpena Arena, hoping their team can add to their solitary Davis Cup conquest in 2016.

"I played one of the best matches of the year for sure... I knew I had to win because the tie is super close," said Cerundolo.

"I knew I had to play my best today and I think I did it."

However, things did not start perfectly for the Argentinian who double-faulted to hand Italy an early break for 2-0, but he worked his way back on serve straight away when Musetti whipped a forehand wide.

Cerundolo broke in the seventh and ninth games, with Musetti replying in the eighth, and it was enough for the 26-year-old to claim the topsy-turvy first set by holding to love.

Cerundolo stepped up a gear in the second set with his powerful forehand a constant thorn in Musetti's side.

The world number 30 broke in the first game and again in the fifth for a 4-1 lead, which he consolidated with ease with the Italian's spirit broken.

Musetti, ranked 17th, was unable to offer any resistance and capitulated to love in his final service game.

"I couldn't manage to play as I imagined," lamented Musetti.

"I didn't expect him to play like this, it was a little bit surprising for me.

"In the second set he really found confidence in his game, he was really solid... he deserved to win."

The first semi-final between Netherlands, who defeated Rafa Nadal's Spain, and Germany will be played on Friday.