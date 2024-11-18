Sinner says room to improve in 2025 after home ATP Finals triumph

(@FahadShabbir)

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Jannik Sinner says he still has areas where he can improve next year after winning the ATP Finals for the first time Sunday to cap a near-perfect season for the world number one.

The 23-year-old Sinner beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 at the season-ending event in Turin, his eighth title of a remarkable season which began with a first Grand Slam triumph at the Australian Open.

He followed that up with a second major victory at the US Open in September after becoming embroiled in a doping controversy having twice tested positive for traces of the steroid clostebol six months prior.

A World Anti-Doping Agency appeal against his initial exoneration has since been hanging over his head, with WADA seeking a ban of up to two years for the Italian.

While Sinner awaits the outcome of that case he is looking ahead to 2025 with no specific goals in mind but a view to further honing his game -- an ominous warning to his rivals from a player who has won 26 of his last 27 matches.

"Whatever we can catch, we take, and the rest we learn. I think that was the mentality we approached this whole year, trying to raise my level in specific moments, which I've done throughout this year," said Sinner.

"I'm very happy about that because it's a very nice way to finish off an incredible season. A lot of wins, a lot of titles."

Sinner is the first Italian to win the Finals in its 55-year history, doing so days after becoming the first from his nation to top the ATP's end-of-year rankings.

His Tour-leading 70th win of the season made him the first player since Ivan Lendl in 1986 to win the tournament without dropping a set.

"I actually believe there is still gap of improvement," said Sinner.

"There are still certain shots and points what I can make sometimes better, but are small details. The higher you play level-wise, the more details make the difference.

"

Sinner has reacted to losing last year's championship match at the ATP Finals to Novak Djokovic by displacing the Serbian at the top of the game.

Sinner again swept Fritz aside in straight sets just as he did in the group stage and the US Open final in September, improving his record on hard courts this year to 50-3.

"I tried to make myself better than last year, to find the keys to win this final. I'm very happy to have handled this pressure and to share this success with the Italian crowd," said Sinner.

"It's amazing, it's my first title in Italy and it means so much to me."

Sinner now heads to Malaga where he hopes to lead Italy to a successful defence of their Davis Cup title.

After a well-deserved rest he will head to Australia in the new year, arriving in Melbourne with the pressure of defending a Grand Slam crown for the first time.

"I don't know how I am going to react, how I am going to play," said Sinner.

"For sure is that I'm going to prepare it in the best possible way. Like every tournament, we try to prepare it, and then we see.

"I always say tennis is unpredictable. You never know what can happen. So it's going to be all good if mentally you're in a good place."

Fritz fell short in his bid to become the ATP Finals' first American champion since Pete Sampras in 1999 but will rise to a career-best of fourth in the rankings.

"With the good results, it's been a great week for me," said Fritz, beaten by Sinner for the fourth time in five meetings.

"It's a good way to end the year. Gives me a lot of confidence finishing the season.

"Starting next year, I feel like I have a good idea of what things I need to improve on, but I also feel like I'm playing very good tennis.

"I feel like I've gone up a level and I'm much more confident in my game."