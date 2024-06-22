Open Menu

Sinner Survives Struff Barrage To Reach Halle Semi-finals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Sinner survives Struff barrage to reach Halle semi-finals

Halle Westfalen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) World number one Jannik Sinner survived a serving barrage from Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the semi-finals of the Halle grass-court tournament on Friday.

Germany's Struff unleashed 18 aces and saved 16 of 18 break points but still went down to a 6-2, 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/3) loss to the Italian.

"It was a very tough match," said Sinner. "I had chances in the second, had chances in the third, but couldn't use them.

"I just try to accept these kind of challenges."

Sinner will next face China's Zhang Zhizhen who came back from 2-5 down in the final set to defeat Christopher Eubanks of the United States 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Germany's Alexander Zverev edged closer to his first grass-court title with a come-from-behind victory over Arthur Fils in his quarter-final.

French Open runner-up Zverev, the world number four, came through 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 against his French opponent.

The 27-year-old, a two-time finalist at Halle, becomes the first man since Roger Federer in 2019 to reach back-to-back semi-finals at the tournament.

"After the French Open, I was hoping on grass I would play a bit quicker and not play for two-and-a-half, three hours every single match, but I'm continuing what I always do," said Zverev.

Zverev will take on 2022 champion Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the final.

Poland's world number nine defeated Marcos Giron of the United States 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 on the back of 42 winners, including 11 aces.

Related Topics

World China Germany Man Poland United States Roger Federer Turkish Lira 2019 From

Recent Stories

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

10 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

10 hours ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

10 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

10 hours ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

10 hours ago
 Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promotin ..

Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood

10 hours ago
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' ..

RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road

10 hours ago
 Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 p ..

Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent

10 hours ago
 70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bu ..

70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti

10 hours ago
 President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto o ..

President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversar ..

10 hours ago
 Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Su ..

Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Sultan for winning Gold Medals

10 hours ago
 World 'cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaz ..

World 'cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza’: UN chief

10 hours ago

More Stories From World