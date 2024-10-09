Open Menu

Sinner To Face Medvedev In Shanghai Masters Quarter-finals

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Sinner to face Medvedev in Shanghai Masters quarter-finals

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) World number one Jannik Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals after both had straight-set victories on Wednesday.

Sinner put some old demons to rest in overcoming American Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-6 (7/1), while Medvedev took out Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

Shelton, ranked 16, knocked Sinner out at the same stage last year, but on Wednesday the Italian looked confident from the start as he won in 88 minutes.

The US Open champion pulled ahead in the ninth game of the first set, breaking when Shelton hit long, then dominated the second set tiebreak.

"It was very tough, you don't have so much control when you play against him... I just tried to stay strong mentally," said Sinner.

World number five Medvedev and Tsitsipas were meeting for the 14th time.

The Greek started the second set strongly, breaking in the first game, but Medvedev broke in the fourth and eighth to progress.

Medvedev and Sinner have met four times this year already in the final stages of tournaments.

Related Topics

World Shanghai Progress Same Greece From US Open

Recent Stories

realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

19 minutes ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

19 minutes ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

20 minutes ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

20 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

30 minutes ago
 PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

15 hours ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

15 hours ago
 NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 ..

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

15 hours ago
 Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri pe ..

Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official

15 hours ago

More Stories From World