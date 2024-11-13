Sinner Turns Aside Fritz To Close In On ATP Finals Last Four
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:50 AM
Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Jannik Sinner hit the accelerator at the end of each set as he cruised past Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday to close in on a semi-final spot at the ATP Finals in Turin.
In September, Sinner had to overcome raucous home support to win his last meeting with the American as he claimed victory in the final of the US Open, also in straight sets.
This time, the Turin crowd was nosily behind the Italian.
The hard-hitting Fritz, ranked number five, put pressure on Sinner's serve early in the first set. The American had the first break point of the match in the 14-minute seventh game but could not take his chance.
Sinner responded at once, but wasted three break points in the next game before breaking to 15 in the 10th game to take the set.
The second set also went with serve until the 10th game when Fritz double-faulted on Sinner's first match point.
Victory put Sinner top of the Ilie Nastase group with just Daniil Medvedev to face. The home favourite could still be eliminated with a straight-sets loss.
Fritz faces Alex de Minaur who has lost both his matches so far.
In the afternoon match, Former champion Medvedev brushed aside Finals debutant de Minaur 6-2, 6-4 to bounce back from an opening defeat and boost his hopes of making the knock-out phase.
The Russian, who lost his first group-stage match to Fritz, overpowered De Minaur to push his Australian opponent.
Medvedev, who lifted the title in 2020, did not face a single break point and broke De Minaur's serve three times.
The fourth seed will next face Sinner on Thursday.
"I decided not to care about it in a good way," Medvedev said. "If I lose, the season is over, if I win I have another chance on Thursday... I'll try and do the same the next match, so I don't care."
Both players battled to holds in their opening service games but Medvedev broke for a 2-1 lead and never looked back.
He struck 16 winners in the first set and then lost just two points behind his serve in the second.
A break in the ninth game of the second set proved decisive and he closed out victory with another comfortable hold.
