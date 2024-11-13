Open Menu

Sinner Turns Aside Fritz To Close In On ATP Finals Last Four

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:50 AM

Sinner turns aside Fritz to close in on ATP Finals last four

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Jannik Sinner hit the accelerator at the end of each set as he cruised past Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday to close in on a semi-final spot at the ATP Finals in Turin.

In September, Sinner had to overcome raucous home support to win his last meeting with the American as he claimed victory in the final of the US Open, also in straight sets.

This time, the Turin crowd was nosily behind the Italian.

The hard-hitting Fritz, ranked number five, put pressure on Sinner's serve early in the first set. The American had the first break point of the match in the 14-minute seventh game but could not take his chance.

Sinner responded at once, but wasted three break points in the next game before breaking to 15 in the 10th game to take the set.

The second set also went with serve until the 10th game when Fritz double-faulted on Sinner's first match point.

Victory put Sinner top of the Ilie Nastase group with just Daniil Medvedev to face. The home favourite could still be eliminated with a straight-sets loss.

Fritz faces Alex de Minaur who has lost both his matches so far.

In the afternoon match, Former champion Medvedev brushed aside Finals debutant de Minaur 6-2, 6-4 to bounce back from an opening defeat and boost his hopes of making the knock-out phase.

The Russian, who lost his first group-stage match to Fritz, overpowered De Minaur to push his Australian opponent.

Medvedev, who lifted the title in 2020, did not face a single break point and broke De Minaur's serve three times.

The fourth seed will next face Sinner on Thursday.

"I decided not to care about it in a good way," Medvedev said. "If I lose, the season is over, if I win I have another chance on Thursday... I'll try and do the same the next match, so I don't care."

Both players battled to holds in their opening service games but Medvedev broke for a 2-1 lead and never looked back.

He struck 16 winners in the first set and then lost just two points behind his serve in the second.

A break in the ninth game of the second set proved decisive and he closed out victory with another comfortable hold.

Related Topics

Russia Turin Same Lead Turkish Lira September 2020 From Top US Open

Recent Stories

Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar ..

Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs

8 hours ago
 Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take ..

Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks

8 hours ago
 NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil ..

NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety

8 hours ago
 Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election camp ..

Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes

8 hours ago
 Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independenc ..

Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independence Day

9 hours ago
 OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocid ..

OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocide’ in Palestine, Lebanon

9 hours ago
Ministry of IT, WB Group jointly organize workshop ..

Ministry of IT, WB Group jointly organize workshop to advance Pakistan's Digital ..

9 hours ago
 Policy Embassy in Islamabad celebrates country's I ..

Policy Embassy in Islamabad celebrates country's Independence Day

9 hours ago
 PTI founder to face action on 190 million pound ca ..

PTI founder to face action on 190 million pound case: Rana

9 hours ago
 Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media ..

Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media Oasis offers global insight in ..

9 hours ago
 LHC calls for long term policy to combat smog

LHC calls for long term policy to combat smog

9 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital: A lifeline for under ..

Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital: A lifeline for underprivileged patients of KP

9 hours ago

More Stories From World