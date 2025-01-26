Sinner's Path To Australian Open Glory
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Jannik Sinner's path to Sunday's Australian Open men's title (x denotes seed):
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1)
1st rd: bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1
2nd rd: bt Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
4th rd: bt Holger Rune (DEN x13) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
QF: bt Alex de Minaur (AUS x8) 6-3, 6-2, 6-1
SF: bt Ben Shelton (USA x21) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2, 6-2
F: bt Alexander Zverev (GER x2) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3
