Open Menu

Sinner's Path To Australian Open Glory

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Sinner's path to Australian Open glory

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Jannik Sinner's path to Sunday's Australian Open men's title (x denotes seed):

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1)

1st rd: bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

2nd rd: bt Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3

3rd rd: bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

4th rd: bt Holger Rune (DEN x13) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

QF: bt Alex de Minaur (AUS x8) 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

SF: bt Ben Shelton (USA x21) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2, 6-2

F: bt Alexander Zverev (GER x2) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billio ..

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024

7 minutes ago
 Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

1 hour ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati explorer participates in air mission that ..

Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in op ..

Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024

1 hour ago
 FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,00 ..

FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals

1 hour ago
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2 ..

UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
 DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Da ..

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

2 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

2 hours ago
 SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From World