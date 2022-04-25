UrduPoint.com

Sino-EU Relations Challenging As China Is Both Partner, Systemic Rival - Von Der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Sino-European relations are both important and challenging, as China is simultaneously a partner and a systemic rival of the bloc, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said on Monday.

"On China, we will continue to encourage Beijing to play its part in a peaceful and thriving Indo-Pacific region.

The relationship between the EU and China is simultaneously strategically important and challenging. All at once China is a negotiating partner, an economic competitor and a systemic rival," she said during her speech at the Raisina Dialogue forum in India.

Von der Leyen came to India on Sunday for a two-day visit. She will meet with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

