Sino-Pak Digital Trade Academy Launched To Boost Vocational Skills
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A new chapter in China-Pakistan education cooperation began on Tuesday with the signing of the Digital Trade Silk Road academy Agreement.
Five institutions - Zhejiang Technical Institute of Economics, Hangzhou, Zhung Lan Trading Company, Lahore, Punjab Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Lahore, Government Technical Training Institute Gulberg, Lahore, and ITMC Technology, Beijing - established a framework to enhance technical and vocational training in Pakistan growing digital economy, CEN reported.
This educational initiative builds on the existing economic cooperation between the two countries, with Chinese expertise in e-commerce and digital trade helping to modernize Pakistan's technical education system. China has maintained its position as the world's largest online retail market for 12 consecutive years, with e-commerce consumption emerging as a new growth driver.
In 2024, China online retail sales grew by 7.2%, while the Silk Road E-commerce initiative has created new opportunities for international cooperation, expanding its partner countries to 33.
By sharing China's latest Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) advancements and international educational resources, the establishment of Centers of Excellence for Digital Skills development will strengthen vocational training and technical education in Pakistan.
The Digital Trade Silk Road Academy will operate under the TEVTA at the Government Technical Training Institute Gulberg, Lahore, initially offering programs in cross-border e-commerce before expanding to modern logistics and broader e-commerce disciplines. This initiative directly supports Pakistan national Digital Pakistan strategy, which prioritizes equipping youth with competitive digital skills for the modern workforce.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields
Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments
Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..
Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks
40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..
E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024
Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR
IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai
More Stories From World
-
'Unprecedented' Europe raids net 200 arrests, drugs haul32 minutes ago
-
Trump resurrects ghost of US military bases in Panama32 minutes ago
-
Trump ramps up conflict against defiant Harvard42 minutes ago
-
Peru court sentences ex-president Humala to 15 years for graft42 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table52 minutes ago
-
Pedri rested by Barcelona as Dortmund without Can1 hour ago
-
Football: South African Premiership result1 hour ago
-
Watkins left on Villa bench for PSG return1 hour ago
-
Kane urges Bayern to hit the mark against Inter in Champions League1 hour ago
-
France's Macron honours craftspeople who rebuilt Notre Dame1 hour ago
-
Chahal stars as Punjab defend IPL's lowest total of 111 in 'best win'2 hours ago
-
Pandemic treaty talks inch towards deal2 hours ago