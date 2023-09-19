Open Menu

Sino-Pak Mutually Beneficial Cooperation To Benefit All Pakistani People: Nong Rong

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Sino-Pak mutually beneficial cooperation to benefit all Pakistani people: Nong Rong

Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong has said that China and Pakistan should engage in mutually beneficial cooperation which will benefit all Pakistani people, including those in the Balochistan province

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong has said that China and Pakistan should engage in mutually beneficial cooperation which will benefit all Pakistani people, including those in the Balochistan province.

During a meeting with the visiting Press Corps from the Balochistan province of Pakistan, he said China and Pakistan, as "ironclad friends", had always supported each other and stood together in times of difficulty.

He said,"China attaches great importance to the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and is willing to deepen industrial cooperation with Pakistan and accelerate the implementation of livelihood projects." In recent years, Nong Rong said, the Gwadar Port had witnessed rapid development, and its achievements had benefited the local people.

"The media are welcome to report more on these developments," he added.

Both sides needed to jointly create a secure and predictable business environment to achieve a benign cycle of development and security, he added.

The press corps said that friendship with China was a consensus among various sectors in Pakistan. Gwadar Port, roads, hospitals, schools, and others had greatly promoted regional connectivity and generated employment opportunities.

They looked forward to China's continued strong support for the development of Balochistan province, bringing greater benefits to the people, the visitors said.

"The press corps is willing to bridge the 'information gap' between the people of Balochistan province and the Chinese people, and contribute to the development of China-Pakistan relations," they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Business China Gwadar Media All From Employment

Recent Stories

KU declares B.Com results

KU declares B.Com results

33 seconds ago
 Foolproof security arrangements to be made for Eid ..

Foolproof security arrangements to be made for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

5 minutes ago
 US Embassy working to reduce visa appointment wait ..

US Embassy working to reduce visa appointment wait time

5 minutes ago
 BBA of two gas pilferers canceled

BBA of two gas pilferers canceled

5 minutes ago
 KP wins record 22 medals in McDonald Inter-School ..

KP wins record 22 medals in McDonald Inter-School Swimming Championship

5 minutes ago
 UAE national banks lead in sustainable financing a ..

UAE national banks lead in sustainable financing and climate initiatives ahead o ..

16 minutes ago
UAE hosts Regional Senior Budget Officials Network ..

UAE hosts Regional Senior Budget Officials Network for MENA

16 minutes ago
 The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) engages po ..

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) engages police to control crime

39 minutes ago
 Interim CM for completion of K-IV, KB Feeder proje ..

Interim CM for completion of K-IV, KB Feeder projects

39 minutes ago
 DeafTawk, Sightsavers continues to support entrepr ..

DeafTawk, Sightsavers continues to support entrepreneurs with disabilities

39 minutes ago
 Principal PGMI appreciates staff for extracting ra ..

Principal PGMI appreciates staff for extracting rainwater from LGH

39 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 4166 kg drugs in 35 operations

ANF seizes over 4166 kg drugs in 35 operations

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World