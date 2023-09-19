Sino-Pak mutually beneficial cooperation to benefit all Pakistani people: Nong Rong

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong has said that China and Pakistan should engage in mutually beneficial cooperation which will benefit all Pakistani people, including those in the Balochistan province.

During a meeting with the visiting Press Corps from the Balochistan province of Pakistan, he said China and Pakistan, as "ironclad friends", had always supported each other and stood together in times of difficulty.

He said,"China attaches great importance to the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and is willing to deepen industrial cooperation with Pakistan and accelerate the implementation of livelihood projects." In recent years, Nong Rong said, the Gwadar Port had witnessed rapid development, and its achievements had benefited the local people.

"The media are welcome to report more on these developments," he added.

Both sides needed to jointly create a secure and predictable business environment to achieve a benign cycle of development and security, he added.

The press corps said that friendship with China was a consensus among various sectors in Pakistan. Gwadar Port, roads, hospitals, schools, and others had greatly promoted regional connectivity and generated employment opportunities.

They looked forward to China's continued strong support for the development of Balochistan province, bringing greater benefits to the people, the visitors said.

"The press corps is willing to bridge the 'information gap' between the people of Balochistan province and the Chinese people, and contribute to the development of China-Pakistan relations," they added.