Sino-Pak Study Develops New Floral Varieties To Boost Yields
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A joint study by Pakistan's Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) and China's Yunnan academy of Agricultural Sciences (YAAS) has tested new techniques that could assist Pakistani farmers in growing roses and marigolds, flowers commonly used in the country for cultural events and celebrations.
The one-year project, based in Yunnan, southwest China, examined ways to tackle issues like diseases and pests that impact roses and marigolds.
To enhance their resistance to diseases, Pakistani and Chinese researchers have developed a novel approach to cultivate new rose and marigold varieties faster and less costly.
They have also birthed a new technique to detect common pathogens affecting these flowers, such as fungi and viruses, and tested methods to manage them, CEN reported.
Dr. Niaz Ali, a lecturer from SBBU and the sole Pakistani scientist involved in the project, told Gwadar Pro, "The new variaties could be developed without the need for complex tissue culture processes. And they are more resistant to diseases and better suited to local conditions and harsh climates," two chronic ills for floral farming in Pakistan.
He added that these new techniques could reduce virus-induced losses and increase output. They may also be applied to other crops including cotton, wheat and rice, he noted.
As a next step, the two institutions aim to jointly cultivate more high-yielding and disease-resistant floral varieties, and roll out best practices and procedures to Pakistan. They will also explore the potential use of these flowers in oils or medicinal products, Dr. Ali revealed.
APP/ash
