Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Sino-Russian Cooperation On Agenda Of NATO Ministerial Meeting - Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Sino-Russian Cooperation on Agenda of NATO Ministerial Meeting - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Increasing close cooperation between Russia and China will be on the agenda of the talks on the second day of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"We will discuss how to counter other threats and challenges facing our Alliance - including those emanating from the South - and how to deal with the growing strategic competition, including China's increasing alignment with Russia," Stoltenberg said during opening remarks at the NATO ministerial meeting.

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani also noted in a doorstep interview ahead of the meeting that the issue of expanding Sino-Russian cooperation would be on the negotiating agenda, calling it "a challenge for which NATO should be prepared."

From April 4-5, the NATO headquarters in Brussels is hosting the meeting of alliance's foreign ministers devoted to China's growing military activities and its cooperation with Russia, as well as issues related to the Ukraine crisis.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia China Brussels Alliance April From

Recent Stories

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Auth ..

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Authority of Islamic Affairs

28 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

1 hour ago
 ‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks ..

‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam  ‘to pack things’

2 hours ago
 ‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,’ Mar ..

2 hours ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

2 hours ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.