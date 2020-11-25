UrduPoint.com
Sinopharm Requests Beijing's Permission To Market Its COVID-19 Vaccine - Vice President

Sinopharm Requests Beijing's Permission to Market Its COVID-19 Vaccine - Vice President

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Chinese National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has filed an official request to allow its vaccine against COVID-19 to enter the market, Vice President Shi Shengyi said on Wednesday.

"Sinopharm has filed a request with the national food and drug administration to enter the market of vaccines against the coronavirus infection," the vice president said, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Last week, Sinopharm Chairman Liu Jingzhen, said that over one million people have already been injected with the company's vaccine and that phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine are underway in ten countries.

More Stories From World

