Sinwar's Killing Boosts Netanyahu But Still No Sign Of War Ending
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 09:39 PM
The killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is a political victory for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but divisions remain in Israel over his strategy for securing the release of hostages
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is a political victory for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but divisions remain in Israel over his strategy for securing the release of hostages.
More than a year after the Islamist group's unprecedented attack, the Israeli military said on Thursday that Sinwar was killed in a surprise firefight with a group of Israeli soldiers in southern Gaza on Wednesday.
The announcement sparked celebrations in Israel but many remained worried about the fate of hostages still held in Gaza more than a year after their capture.
Michael Milshtein, an expert on Palestinian affairs at the Moshe Dayan Center in Tel Aviv, said he would not celebrate until the "hostages are back home".
During their October 7 attack, Palestinian fighters seized 251 hostages, 97 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.
As news of Sinwar's death spread on Thursday, an Israeli campaign group, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, appealed for Israeli authorities to strike a deal to secure the hostages' release.
"We call on the Israeli government, world leaders, and mediating countries to leverage the military achievement into a diplomatic one by pursuing an immediate agreement for the release" of all hostages, the group said in a statement.
In a rare comment predicting the course of the war, Netanyahu himself indicated that Sinwar's killing could be the "beginning of the end" of the Gaza war.
"This is an important moment in the war," Netanyahu said, speaking directly to the families of the hostages.
"The return of our hostages is an opportunity to achieve all our goals and it brings the end of the war closer."
In August Netanyahu called Sinwar "the only obstacle to a hostage deal."
But critics in Israel have repeatedly accused the prime minister himself of such obstruction for his own political reasons.
Recent Stories
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting
Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed till Nov 15
CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England
BAJK earns record Rs. 1.414 billion profit during 9 months
SBP Governor’s Annual Report highlights macroeconomic improvements in FY 2023- ..
Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized
SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh
CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project
Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation ..
Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania
DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team
More Stories From World
-
Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania2 hours ago
-
UN force says 'widespread destruction' in south Lebanon1 hour ago
-
Growing N.Korea support for Russia 'very worrying': France1 hour ago
-
Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania1 hour ago
-
Nigerians sacrifice cars as cost of living crisis worsens2 hours ago
-
Israel strikes near Lebanon border choke off Syria lifeline2 hours ago
-
Hamas confirms death of leader Yahya Sinwar2 hours ago
-
France charges SUV driver who ran over cyclist with murder2 hours ago
-
Kenya parliament backs Ruto's nominated new deputy2 hours ago
-
'Unique sensation': young climber scales French skyscrapers2 hours ago
-
Kyiv says bodies of 501 slain Ukrainian soldiers returned3 hours ago
-
Biden in Berlin vows no let-up on support for Ukraine3 hours ago