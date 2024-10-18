The killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is a political victory for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but divisions remain in Israel over his strategy for securing the release of hostages

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is a political victory for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but divisions remain in Israel over his strategy for securing the release of hostages.

More than a year after the Islamist group's unprecedented attack, the Israeli military said on Thursday that Sinwar was killed in a surprise firefight with a group of Israeli soldiers in southern Gaza on Wednesday.

The announcement sparked celebrations in Israel but many remained worried about the fate of hostages still held in Gaza more than a year after their capture.

Michael Milshtein, an expert on Palestinian affairs at the Moshe Dayan Center in Tel Aviv, said he would not celebrate until the "hostages are back home".

During their October 7 attack, Palestinian fighters seized 251 hostages, 97 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

As news of Sinwar's death spread on Thursday, an Israeli campaign group, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, appealed for Israeli authorities to strike a deal to secure the hostages' release.

"We call on the Israeli government, world leaders, and mediating countries to leverage the military achievement into a diplomatic one by pursuing an immediate agreement for the release" of all hostages, the group said in a statement.

In a rare comment predicting the course of the war, Netanyahu himself indicated that Sinwar's killing could be the "beginning of the end" of the Gaza war.

"This is an important moment in the war," Netanyahu said, speaking directly to the families of the hostages.

"The return of our hostages is an opportunity to achieve all our goals and it brings the end of the war closer."

In August Netanyahu called Sinwar "the only obstacle to a hostage deal."

But critics in Israel have repeatedly accused the prime minister himself of such obstruction for his own political reasons.