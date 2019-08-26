Sirens Go Off in South Israel Near Gaza Warning - Israel Defense Forces

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Emergency sirens went off in the south of Israel on Sunday, warning residents of possible attacks from Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said.

"Sirens sounding in Israeli communities near Gaza," the agency said.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Clashes and frequent shelling occurs from both sides.