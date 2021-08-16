UrduPoint.com

Sirens Sound In Israel's Sderot On Border With Gaza Strip - IDF

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:07 PM

Sirens sounded in Israel's city of Sderot, located on the border with the Gaza Strip, warning of a possible rocket attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday

"Sirens sounded in the city of Sderot and in areas on the border with the Gaza Strip," IDF said in a statement.

