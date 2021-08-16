Sirens sounded in Israel's city of Sderot, located on the border with the Gaza Strip, warning of a possible rocket attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Sirens sounded in Israel's city of Sderot, located on the border with the Gaza Strip, warning of a possible rocket attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"Sirens sounded in the city of Sderot and in areas on the border with the Gaza Strip," IDF said in a statement.