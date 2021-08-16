Sirens Sound In Israel's Sderot On Border With Gaza Strip - IDF
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:07 PM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Sirens sounded in Israel's city of Sderot, located on the border with the Gaza Strip, warning of a possible rocket attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.
"Sirens sounded in the city of Sderot and in areas on the border with the Gaza Strip," IDF said in a statement.