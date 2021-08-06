UrduPoint.com

Sirens Sound In Northern Israel For Second Time In One Week - Israeli Defense Forces

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Sirens sounded in northern Israel on Friday for the second time over a period of one week, the Israeli Defense Forces said.

"Sirens just sounded in northern Israel," the IDF tweeted.

Sirens have also sounded in northern Israeli settlements on Wednesday where three rockets were launched from the Lebanese territory. The IDF responded with artillery fire.

More Stories From World

