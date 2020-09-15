UrduPoint.com
Sirens Sound In Southern Israel After 2 Rockets Fired From Gaza - IDF

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Rocket warning alarms went on in the southern Israel cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod close to the border with the Gaza Strip to warn civilians about possible airstrikes on Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement.

"Sirens sounded in Ashkelon and Ashdod," the military said, adding that two missiles were launched from the Gaza Strip, and one of them got intercepted.

Meanwhile, Israel's national medical emergency service, Magen David Adom, said that two people were lightly injured by glass fragments and four others were in a state of shock following the incident.

Throughout August, the Gaza-controlling Hamas movement has regularly floated explosives-laden balloons across the border to Israel, to which the Israeli forces responded by repeatedly shelling Hamas' military infrastructure. In late August, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement with the mediation from Qatar.

